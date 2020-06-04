2 labourers commit suicide in UP's Banda

Two labourers allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents here, police said on Thursday. While Lalman Nishad (40), who was suffering from TB, hanged himself in Jhajhripurwa village, 65-year-old Dayaram ended his life in a similar manner in Sikri village, they said.

Nishad's son Ramchandra claimed that his father committed suicide as they did not have money for this treatment. Corroborating the claim, the village head said the financial condition of the victim was very bad and he was upset due to the disease.

However, SHO of Jaspur Baljit Singh said prima facie the probe did not indicate any financial crunch as the cause of the suicide. "We are probing the matter," he said. About Dayaram's death, SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said that according to the victim's family he was not getting any work due to the lockdown and that might be the cause of him taking the extreme step.