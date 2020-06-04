UP: 3-year-old COVID patient discharged from hospital after recovery

A three-year-old boy of Simnaudi village in the Bharua Sumerpur area here has won the battle against the novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) R K Sachan said that the child was found COVID-19 positive along with his father on May 25 and was admitted to the medical college in Banda in Uttar Pradesh

"After his reports came negative twice, he was discharged on Wednesday," he said, adding his father is still undergoing treatment. The health officer said eight persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district, four of whom have been discharged from hospital.