Mizoram to test samples of returnees from containment zones using RT-PCR machines

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:38 IST
The Mizoram government has decided to test the samples of people returning to the state from containment zones in other parts of the country using Real- time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines, to prevent community transmission of COVID-19. A government order was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

The decision to use RT-PCR machines was taken after 12 returnees, whose COVID-19 infection could not be detected in Rapid Antibody Tests (RAT), subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the examination of their nasopharyngeal swabs using RT-PCR machines, Health and Family Welfare Board Vice-chairman Dr Z R Thiamsanga said. "Samples of all the stranded persons returning to the state from containment zones those who have already reached Mizoram and those who are on their way -- will be tested in laboratories for COVID-19. Those currently housed in quarantine centres, whom we earlier felt did not require laboratory testing, will also be tested," he told PTI.

The state government will procure four more RT-PCR machines to meet the testing requirement. At present, there is only one such machine at the state-run Zoram Medical College (ZMC), Thiamsanga, also chairman of the medical operation team on COVID-19, said. Two such machines, one each from Manipur and the National Health Mission (NHM), are expected to reach Aizawl by next week, he said.

A person had on Tuesday donated Rs 21 lakh for the purchase of RT-PCR machines. "Most of the new RT-PCR machines will be installed at the ZMC. We hope to increase the testing ratio once the machines are installed," he added.

