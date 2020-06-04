Left Menu
Development News Edition

India loses 750 tigers in last eight years; MP, Maharashtra report maximum casualties: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:47 IST
India loses 750 tigers in last eight years; MP, Maharashtra report maximum casualties: Govt

As many as 750 tigers have died in the country in the last eight years due to poaching and other causes, with Madhya Pradesh reporting the highest casualties at 173, according to an official data. Of these total tiger mortalities, 369 were due to natural causes, 168 due to poaching, 70 deaths are under scrutiny and 42 due to unnatural reasons, including accident or conflicts events, it said.

There was also seizure of 101 big cats during the eight year period between 2012 and 2019 by different authorities across the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) said in reply to an RTI query filed by this PTI correspondent. The NTCA was asked to share the details of tiger deaths between 2010 and May 2020. However, it provided data only for the eight years beginning 2012.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar had in December said that tiger population in the country has increased by 750 in the last four years from 2,226 to 2,976. "Now the tiger count is 2,976. We must be proud of our whole ecological system. Tigers have increased by 750 in last four years," Javadekar had said in Rajya Sabha in reply to a supplementary question.

Of the highest of 173 deaths reported by Madhya Pradesh during this period, 38 were due to poaching, 94 natural deaths, 19 under scrutiny, six due to the unnatural causes and 16 seizures, the data said. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of 526 tigers in the country.

Maharashtra has reported second highest deaths, as it lost 125 big cats during this period followed by 111 in Karnataka, 88 in Uttarakhand, 54 each in Tamil Nadu and Assam, 35 each in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, 17 in Rajasthan, 11 in Bihar and West Bengal and 10 in Chhattisgarh, it said. Seven each such deaths were reported in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, five in Telangana, two each in Delhi and Nagaland, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, the NTCA said.

Giving details of tiger deaths due to poaching, it said Maharashtra and Karnataka lost 28 tigers each due to poaching, 17 in Assam, 14 in Uttarakhand, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Tamil Nadu, six in Kerala and three in Rajasthan, among others. The NTCA did not provide the details of action taken in these tiger death cases in response to the RTI application.

When asked about the details of missing tigers in the country, it said the information was not available with it and suggested the applicant to contact Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) of 18 states having tiger reserves to get the desired information. Wildlife activists have expressed concerns over 750 tiger deaths between 2012 and 2019 and supported stricter wildlife provisions to punish the guilty. “It is a matter of grave concern that tigers in such a large numbers have died due to poaching and other reasons. There is a need for stricter penal provisions for those found guilty of wildlife crimes,” said Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey.

He said conservation efforts need to be expedited to save the big cats from poachers. “Much attention is paid on tiger tourism by state governments concerned which is affecting their natural habitat. There is a need to speed up the efforts to conserve tiger. Government must make harsher punishment for wildlife related crimes,” Dubey said.

Echoing his views, Simrat Sandhu, member of Rajasthan wildlife board, said conviction rate for wildlife crimes is quite low. “There has to be a provision of life imprisonment at least for grave wildlife related crimes like poaching of tigers. Also, the state governments must take the case of missing tigers seriously and trace them so that poaching of these big cats can be avoided,” Sandhu said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

"PikaPika" is the one-stop solution for the parents to ensure safe digitalization for kids during and post-COVID-19

New Delhi India, June 4 ANINewsVoir Technology has widened our horizon many folds. It has connected the entire world into a single string. India has emerged as a global leader in Information Technology Enabled Services ITES. During COVID pa...

London stocks retreat after rallying on recovery optimism

UK shares dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while miners tracked a fall in commodity prices. The blue-chip index edged down about...

Everstone-backed Translumina strengthens its commercial leadership team

New Delhi IndiaHechingen Germany June 4 ANIPRNewswire Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery, has augmented its leadersh...

First two quarters of FY21 may be severely hit due to COVID-19: Force Motors

Force Motors expects the first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal to be severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as its revenue and profitability were hit hard during the lockdown induced by the health crisis. In a regulatory filing di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020