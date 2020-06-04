Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Delhi's Azadpur

A fire broke out at a shopping complex in Azadpur on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:16 IST
Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Delhi's Azadpur
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a shopping complex in Azadpur on Thursday. It has been brought under control.

As many as ten fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Emirates Offers Flights For Passengers To 29 Cities And Resumes Transits Through Dubai Hub

EMIRATES AIRLINE EMIRATES OFFERS FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS TO 29 CITIES AND RESUMES TRANSITS THROUGH ITS DUBAI HUB MORE FLIGHTS FOR PASSENGERS WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 15TH JUNE BETWEEN DUBAI AND 16 CITIES BAHRAIN, MANCHESTER, ZURICH, VIENNA, AM...

WHO's decision to resume HCQ clinical trial a step in right direction, say experts

Terming WHOs decision to resume testing of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in its global clinical trial a step in the right direction, experts said any positive outcome of the exercise will be in the larger interest...

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar joins Rohit, Hima as Adidas brand ambassador

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Thursday joined the likes of star batsman Rohit Sharma, sprint sensation Hima Das and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador of footwear giant Adidas in its campaign to inspire more women to ...

Indonesia capital tentatively eases some coronavirus restrictions

The governor of Indonesias capital announced on Thursday the easing of some coronavirus restrictions though he warned that the fight against the outbreak was far from over in Southeast Asias biggest city.Governor Anise Baswedan said from Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020