Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:36 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 2:22 p.m.
Two more UP police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say. 2:10 p.m. Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19 and his daughter test positive for coronavirus.
1:36 p.m. Mizoram decides to test samples of returnees from containment zones using RT-PCR machines.
1:29 p.m. PM Narendra Modi holds virtual summit with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.
1:26 p.m. As many as 68 new coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan as state's tally reaches 9,720.
1:09 p.m. A 3-year-old COVID patient was discharged from hospital after recovery.
Swiggy expands alcohol delivery to West Bengal after Jharkhand and Odisha. 12:49 p.m.
Chhattisgarh COVID-19 cases tally rises to 680. 12:38 p.m.
As many as 90 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha as state's total count rises to 2,478. 11:29 p.m.
Pakistan surpasses China in COVID-19 cases as infection cases surge to 85,246. 11:14 p.m.
Maruti introduces accessories to protect customers from coronavirus. 10:48 p.m.
A Chinese city close to the Russian border has ordered the COVID-19 tests for all 2.8 million residents. 10:35 p.m.
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,16,919 with record spike of 9,304 cases and death toll rising to 6,075. 10:03 p.m.
Doctor helps poor patients with chronic ailments get medicines. 9:27 p.m.
George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiner's report. 8:23 p.m.
India-origin minister Alok Sharma tests positive for coronavirus in UK. 7:22 p.m.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, and S Korea on COVID-19 situation..
