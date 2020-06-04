Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 2:22 p.m.

Two more UP police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say. 2:10 p.m. Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19 and his daughter test positive for coronavirus.

1:36 p.m. Mizoram decides to test samples of returnees from containment zones using RT-PCR machines.

1:29 p.m. PM Narendra Modi holds virtual summit with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

1:26 p.m. As many as 68 new coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan as state's tally reaches 9,720.

1:09 p.m. A 3-year-old COVID patient was discharged from hospital after recovery.

Swiggy expands alcohol delivery to West Bengal after Jharkhand and Odisha. 12:49 p.m.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 cases tally rises to 680. 12:38 p.m.

As many as 90 test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha as state's total count rises to 2,478. 11:29 p.m.

Pakistan surpasses China in COVID-19 cases as infection cases surge to 85,246. 11:14 p.m.

Maruti introduces accessories to protect customers from coronavirus. 10:48 p.m.

A Chinese city close to the Russian border has ordered the COVID-19 tests for all 2.8 million residents. 10:35 p.m.

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,16,919 with record spike of 9,304 cases and death toll rising to 6,075. 10:03 p.m.

Doctor helps poor patients with chronic ailments get medicines. 9:27 p.m.

George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiner's report. 8:23 p.m.

India-origin minister Alok Sharma tests positive for coronavirus in UK. 7:22 p.m.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, and S Korea on COVID-19 situation..