50-year-old labourer, his son die in truck-bike collision in UP's Fatehpur

A 50-year-old labourer and his son were killed on Thursday when a truck hit their bike in Khaga area here, police said. The victims Lalchand (50) and his son Pawan (22) were travelling on the bike when they were hit by the truck, they said.

The father-son duo died on the spot. Both men were labourers and going for painting work in nearby Teni village.

Police is probing the matter but no arrests have so far been made in this connection..