Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt releases Rs 10k allowance to each of 2.62 lakh auto & taxi drivers

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:02 IST
AP govt releases Rs 10k allowance to each of 2.62 lakh auto & taxi drivers

In a move to help auto and taxi drivers affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday disbursed four months in advance an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each of the 2.62 lakh beneficiaries under a state welfare scheme. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the transfer of a total amount of Rs 262.49 crores to 2,62,493 beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme during a digital conference with district collectors and beneficiaries, an official statement said

"The chief minister also appealed to the beneficiaries to use the money for the intended purpose and not for alcohol. This would put both passengers and the driver into trouble," the statement added. The YSR Vahana Mitra was launched on October 4, 2019 with an aim to provide an annual allowance of Rs 10,000 to auto and taxi drivers to meet insurance premium, license fees and other recurring expenses

According to the government, the annual payment of allowance under the scheme was advanced by four months as the auto and taxi drivers had no source of income during the past few months due to the lockdown clamped to fight COVID-19. "We have announced the calendar for welfare schemes with the auto and taxi drivers getting Rs 236 crores transferred as an unencumbered amount into their accounts which cannot be deducted by bankers for any previous commitment of the account holders," Jagan said. The chief minister asked people to check their eligibility criteria for the scheme in their respective villages or ward secretariats. Those who meet the eligibility but have not received any amount as yet can reapply under the scheme, he said. "They can also use the ‘Spandana’ online platform to claim their benefits, if they fit into the eligibility criteria. The amount will be credited by July 4," he added. The government plans to disburse next week a financial assistance under a state scheme for barbers, washermen, and tailors, and to handloom weavers on June 24.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

37 children attacked at elementary school in China, suspect detained

An attacker went on a stabbing spree at an elementary school in southern China on Thursday, injuring 37 children and two adults. The attack took place in Cangwu County in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to CNN. All ...

Raj govt assigns probe into SHO’s suicide to CBI

The Rajasthan government has decided to transfer the probe into the alleged suicide by the station house officer of Rajgarh police station in Churu district to the CBI from the state CID-CB. Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi, one of the senior...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

No crisis bogged Basu Chatterjee down, he'd find solutions with smile: 'Byomkesh' star Rajit Kapur

Actor Rajit Kapur describes the first narration for the hit detective series Byomkesh Bakshi by Basu Chatterjee as brief, but the experience of working with the director on the show left him with an everlasting lesson to always retain simpl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020