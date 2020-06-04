Dharmendra Pradhan and OPEC chief discuss developments in energy markets

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan held a discussion through Video Conference with H.E. Dr Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Discussions centred around current developments in global energy markets and crude oil price trends in the midst of Covid-19-induced challenges and in the run-up to the OPEC meetings later this month.

Minister Pradhan highlighted the need for producing and consuming countries to take responsible steps in the coming days to enable the revival of the fragile economic situation globally. He stressed on OPEC's role in stabilising oil markets and agreed to work in close cohesion with OPEC countries for India's energy security and also for global energy stability in the current challenging environment.

Mr Barkindo conveyed deep appreciation and admiration of India's efforts in managing the pandemic and reviving the economic activities in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)