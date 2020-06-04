Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM asks entrepreneurs to fill vacancies in industries with locals

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:38 IST
Pondy CM asks entrepreneurs to fill vacancies in industries with locals

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday called on industrial entrepreneurs in the Union Territory to ensure that 70 percent of the posts in various categories in industries, which are now vacant after migrant workers left for their native places, were filled by employing local youth. Addressing reporters here, the Chief Minister said hundreds of migrant workers stranded in the Union territory during the COVID-19 lockdown had returned to UP, Bihar and several other states following which vacancies had arisen in the industries in different categories of employment.

"I have asked the industrial entrepreneurs to fill 70 percent of the vacant posts by recruiting local candidates. If necessary training can be given to the locals," he said.

Narayanasamy flayed the Centre for 'letting down' the Union Territory without sanctioning funds to meet its fiscal commitments. The CM said, "I am really surprised to see that neither the Prime Minister, the Union Finance Minister nor the Home Minister have replied to my letters seeking allocation of funds as the territorial administration is hit by fall in revenue due to lockdown during the last two months." He pointed out that a full fledged budget was also going to be presented for the fiscal 2020-2021 in the territorial Assembly.

"We are still left high and dry with the Centre turning a deaf ear to our repeated pleas for allocation of funds particularly the one to compensate the loss arising out of GST implementation," he said. Taking strong exception to the Centre's move to privatise distribution of power in Puducherry, he said, "This is utterly unacceptable and the Centre should not take any decision arbitrarily without consulting the Puducherry government." Extending full support of the government to the ongoing protests by the power staff against the plan of the Centre to open up power distribution in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said, "the staff should hold all their agitations only against the Centre and not against Puducherry government.

We will always stand in solidarity with the genuine concerns of the power staff." PTI COR ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay to Facilitate Donations for Facebook Fundraisers

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirStepping up its efforts in the COVID-19 battlefield, Razorpay, Indias leading FinTech company made an announcement today, about its support for Facebook Fundraisers in India, by enabling users with a swif...

HP's 3D printing tech helps manufacture ventilator parts for COVID-19 treatment in India

HP Inc on Thursday said it has partnered with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare. As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts have been 3D printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators, a state...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

Cyclone triggers rains in Nashik, woman dies of electrocution

As parts of Nashik received heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nisarga, a 45-year-old woman died of electrocution in a rain-related incident in the district, officials said on Thursday. The cyclone, which made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020