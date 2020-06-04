Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPF constable runs behind moving train to deliver milk packet to infant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:54 IST
RPF constable runs behind moving train to deliver milk packet to infant

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday praised an RPF constable who ran behind a moving train to deliver a milk packet for a four-month-old baby. He also announced a cash reward for the constable, a statement by the ministry said. “RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav, 33, demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child,” it said. Sharif Hashmi was traveling with her husband Haseen Hashmi along with her four-month-old child in a Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur on May 31. Her baby was crying as she did not get milk at any previous station. She asked help from the constable, the statement said. Yadav immediately bought a packet of milk from a shop outside the Bhopal Railway Station, but the train started moving. "The constable showed his humanity and courage by running behind a moving vehicle and provided the packet of milk to the lady in the coach," the statement said. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera at the railway platform. A commendable deed by RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav who demonstrated exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a child, Goyal said. “I have announced a cash award to honour the good samaritan," he added

PTI ASG SRY

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay to Facilitate Donations for Facebook Fundraisers

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirStepping up its efforts in the COVID-19 battlefield, Razorpay, Indias leading FinTech company made an announcement today, about its support for Facebook Fundraisers in India, by enabling users with a swif...

HP's 3D printing tech helps manufacture ventilator parts for COVID-19 treatment in India

HP Inc on Thursday said it has partnered with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare. As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts have been 3D printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators, a state...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

Cyclone triggers rains in Nashik, woman dies of electrocution

As parts of Nashik received heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nisarga, a 45-year-old woman died of electrocution in a rain-related incident in the district, officials said on Thursday. The cyclone, which made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020