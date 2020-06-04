Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:05 IST
Following are the top news at 5pm:   NATION DEL28 INDIA-AUSSIE-2NDLD SUMMIT India, Australia ink landmark defence pact after Modi-Morrison online summit New Delhi: India and Australia on Thursday inked a landmark agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support besides firming up six more pacts to further broadbase ties after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held an online summit. MDS3 KA-RENAMING-LEADERS "Foolish": Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' as "foolish" and one with "nuisance value." DEL43 3RD LD BASU CHATTERJEE ‘Rajinigandha’ director Basu Chatterjee dies in his Mumbai home Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his relatable, light as soufflé brand of cinema with films such as "Rajnigandha" and “Chitchor”, died on Thursday following age related health issues. He was 93.

DEL37 RAHUL-LD BAJAJ With a draconian but porous lockdown, India flattened GDP curve instead of COVID-19: Bajaj Auto MD New Delhi: India implemented a "draconian" lockdown that was porous and ended up with the "worst of both worlds" as it resulted in decimating its economy and flattening the GDP curve instead of that of the coronavirus infections, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said on Thursday. BOM9 MH-VIRUS-POLICE 30 Maharashtra Police personnel died of COVID-19 so far Mumbai: At least 30 police personnel, including an officer, have so far died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, while over 2,500 have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Thursday. MDS4 KL-ELEPHANT-PROBE Death of wild elephant in Kerala: Forest dept says probe making "significant headway" Kochi: Significant headway has been made in the investigation into the recent gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in a suspected man-animal conflict in a forest area in Palakkad district in Kerala, the Forest department said on Thursday.

CAL4 AR-VIRUS-SPIKE Arunachal witnesses spurt in COVID-19 cases Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh, which was declared coronavirus-free after its first patient got discharged from a hospital here on April 16, has witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases, with 37 people testing positive for the disease in just 11 days. DEL26 RTI-TIGER-DEATHS India loses 750 tigers in last eight years; MP, Maharashtra report maximum casualties: Govt New Delhi: As many as 750 tigers have died in the country in the last eight years due to poaching and other causes, with Madhya Pradesh reporting the highest casualties at 173, according to an official data. By Ashwini Shrivastava LST3 VIRUS-LANCET-STUDY Lancet issues 'expression of concern' after scientists question validity of HCQ study New Delhi: The Lancet journal has issued a statement of concern after over 100 scientists from across the world flagged discrepancies in its recent study linking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine with increased death risk during COVID-19 treatment.      FOREIGN FGN21 AUS-INDIA-SUMMIT-MORRISON India playing 'important part' in stabilising Indo-Pacific region: Morrison Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday described the comprehensive strategic partnership with India as a "new level" of bilateral cooperation based on trust and complemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing an “important part” in “stabilising” the Indo-Pacific region during the difficult times. By Natasha Chaku FGN27 CHINA-TIANANMEN-LD ANNIVERSARY China defends Tiananmen Square crackdown as 'fully correct' Beijing: China on Thursday put up its customary defence of the ruling Communist Party's massive crackdown on students' protests in Beijing's iconic Tiananmen Square in 1989 in which hundreds were killed as "fully correct" and said the socialist political model it pursued is the “right choice”. By K J M Varma LEGAL LGD10 VIRUS-SC-LD FULL WAGES No coercive action against employers for violating order on payment of full wages for lockdown: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till June 12 the operation of its May 15 order asking the government not to take any coercive action against companies and employers for violation of its March 29 circular on payment of full wages to employees for the lockdown period. LGD12 DL-COURT-VIOLENCE-NEGI Police tells court man burnt alive by Muslim mob targeting Hindu properties during Delhi violence New Delhi: Delhi Police told a court here on Thursday that a man was allegedly burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

BUSINESS DCM28 BIZ-CONSTRUCTION-CRISIL Construction sector to see 12-16 pc decline in investment in FY21: Crisil Mumbai: Investment in Indian construction industry is likely to witness a 12-16 per cent decline to nearly Rs 7.3 lakh crore during the current fiscal year, as COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the economy and liquidity scenario, Crisil said. DCM23 BIZ-BHARTI INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER Bharti Infratel board to meet on Jun 11 for final call on merger with Indus Towers New Delhi: Telecom Infrastructure company Bharti Infratel on Thursday said its board will meet on June 11 to take final decision on the merger with Indus Towers.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Razorpay to Facilitate Donations for Facebook Fundraisers

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirStepping up its efforts in the COVID-19 battlefield, Razorpay, Indias leading FinTech company made an announcement today, about its support for Facebook Fundraisers in India, by enabling users with a swif...

HP's 3D printing tech helps manufacture ventilator parts for COVID-19 treatment in India

HP Inc on Thursday said it has partnered with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare. As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts have been 3D printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators, a state...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

Cyclone triggers rains in Nashik, woman dies of electrocution

As parts of Nashik received heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nisarga, a 45-year-old woman died of electrocution in a rain-related incident in the district, officials said on Thursday. The cyclone, which made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad dis...
