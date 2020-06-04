Following are the top news at 5pm: NATION DEL28 INDIA-AUSSIE-2NDLD SUMMIT India, Australia ink landmark defence pact after Modi-Morrison online summit New Delhi: India and Australia on Thursday inked a landmark agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support besides firming up six more pacts to further broadbase ties after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held an online summit. MDS3 KA-RENAMING-LEADERS "Foolish": Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' as "foolish" and one with "nuisance value." DEL43 3RD LD BASU CHATTERJEE ‘Rajinigandha’ director Basu Chatterjee dies in his Mumbai home Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his relatable, light as soufflé brand of cinema with films such as "Rajnigandha" and “Chitchor”, died on Thursday following age related health issues. He was 93.

DEL37 RAHUL-LD BAJAJ With a draconian but porous lockdown, India flattened GDP curve instead of COVID-19: Bajaj Auto MD New Delhi: India implemented a "draconian" lockdown that was porous and ended up with the "worst of both worlds" as it resulted in decimating its economy and flattening the GDP curve instead of that of the coronavirus infections, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said on Thursday. BOM9 MH-VIRUS-POLICE 30 Maharashtra Police personnel died of COVID-19 so far Mumbai: At least 30 police personnel, including an officer, have so far died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, while over 2,500 have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Thursday. MDS4 KL-ELEPHANT-PROBE Death of wild elephant in Kerala: Forest dept says probe making "significant headway" Kochi: Significant headway has been made in the investigation into the recent gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in a suspected man-animal conflict in a forest area in Palakkad district in Kerala, the Forest department said on Thursday.

CAL4 AR-VIRUS-SPIKE Arunachal witnesses spurt in COVID-19 cases Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh, which was declared coronavirus-free after its first patient got discharged from a hospital here on April 16, has witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases, with 37 people testing positive for the disease in just 11 days. DEL26 RTI-TIGER-DEATHS India loses 750 tigers in last eight years; MP, Maharashtra report maximum casualties: Govt New Delhi: As many as 750 tigers have died in the country in the last eight years due to poaching and other causes, with Madhya Pradesh reporting the highest casualties at 173, according to an official data. By Ashwini Shrivastava LST3 VIRUS-LANCET-STUDY Lancet issues 'expression of concern' after scientists question validity of HCQ study New Delhi: The Lancet journal has issued a statement of concern after over 100 scientists from across the world flagged discrepancies in its recent study linking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine with increased death risk during COVID-19 treatment. FOREIGN FGN21 AUS-INDIA-SUMMIT-MORRISON India playing 'important part' in stabilising Indo-Pacific region: Morrison Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday described the comprehensive strategic partnership with India as a "new level" of bilateral cooperation based on trust and complemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing an “important part” in “stabilising” the Indo-Pacific region during the difficult times. By Natasha Chaku FGN27 CHINA-TIANANMEN-LD ANNIVERSARY China defends Tiananmen Square crackdown as 'fully correct' Beijing: China on Thursday put up its customary defence of the ruling Communist Party's massive crackdown on students' protests in Beijing's iconic Tiananmen Square in 1989 in which hundreds were killed as "fully correct" and said the socialist political model it pursued is the “right choice”. By K J M Varma LEGAL LGD10 VIRUS-SC-LD FULL WAGES No coercive action against employers for violating order on payment of full wages for lockdown: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till June 12 the operation of its May 15 order asking the government not to take any coercive action against companies and employers for violation of its March 29 circular on payment of full wages to employees for the lockdown period. LGD12 DL-COURT-VIOLENCE-NEGI Police tells court man burnt alive by Muslim mob targeting Hindu properties during Delhi violence New Delhi: Delhi Police told a court here on Thursday that a man was allegedly burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

BUSINESS DCM28 BIZ-CONSTRUCTION-CRISIL Construction sector to see 12-16 pc decline in investment in FY21: Crisil Mumbai: Investment in Indian construction industry is likely to witness a 12-16 per cent decline to nearly Rs 7.3 lakh crore during the current fiscal year, as COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the economy and liquidity scenario, Crisil said. DCM23 BIZ-BHARTI INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER Bharti Infratel board to meet on Jun 11 for final call on merger with Indus Towers New Delhi: Telecom Infrastructure company Bharti Infratel on Thursday said its board will meet on June 11 to take final decision on the merger with Indus Towers.