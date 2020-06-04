Bank cashier booked for Rs 1.56 cr 'misappropriation' in AP

A cashier of a nationalised bank was booked on Thursday on charges of misappropriation of Rs 1.56 crore of the bank funds in Krishna district, police said. Based on a complaint from Chief Manager, a case had been registered against the cashier of the bank branch in Nuzvid town and a search was on for him, Circle Inspector P.Ramachandra Rao said.

The man had allegedly tampered with the bank records and used forged signatures over a period of around six months. The fraud came to light during routine audit recently and the total misappropriation was to the tune of Rs 1.56 crore, police said.

Based on findings of an internal inquiry, the bank authorities formally lodged the police complaint..