Three 'criminals' nabbed in 3 'encounters' within 12 hours in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:17 IST
Three alleged criminals were arrested in as many encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district in less than 12 hours, police said on Thursday. The first shootout took place around 9 pm on Wednesday near Noida's Filmcity in Sector 16A in which Rinku, who has 17 FIRs against him at various places, was held, a police spokesperson said.

"He was on his motorcycle when officials from Sector 20 police station intercepted him. He opened fire at the police team and got injured in retaliation," the spokesperson said. In another incident, notorious criminal Sonu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was held in the Phase 2 police station area around midnight, the official said.

Sonu had made an extortion bid and police were tipped off about his movement in the city after which he was intercepted near Sector 112, the spokesperson said. "Sonu had demanded Rs 5 lakh from a trader based in Bhangel. He was here in connection with that. When trapped by the police, he opened fire but got injured in retaliatory firing," he said.  There are at least 43 FIRs, including in cases of robbery, dacoity, extortion and arms act, against him, he added.  In the third incident, a criminal wanted in at six least cases of crime was held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida's Kasna area.  "Accused Shahzaad was on a motorcycle along with an associate. They opened fire on the police team and Shahzaad got shot in the leg. He was held but his associate managed to escape in the darkness," the spokesperson said.  All the three accused were taken to a hospital for treatment after the gunfights, police said.

Pistols were recovered from each of the criminal and their vehicles were impounded, they added..

