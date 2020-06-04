Railway Ministry gives renewed thrust to infrastructure development during 2019-20

The year 2019-2020 saw Indian Railways giving a renewed thrust to infrastructure development with fund utilisation to the tune of Rs 1,46,507 crore till March this year. The utilisation of funds till the end of March this year was Rs 1,46,507 crore, which is 90.8 per cent of the total allocation, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement on Thursday.

With a proposed investment of Rs 50 lakh crore till 2030, the Budget 2019 laid the road map for Railways to become the growth engine of the country, added the ministry. According to the statement, some of the important works undertaken during 2019-2020 are new lines, doubling and gauge conversion commissioning increased to 2,226 km in 2019-20, which is nearly 50 per cent more with reference to average annual commissioning achieved during 2009-14 (1,520 km/year).

During 2019-20, the expenditure incurred by the Railway on the new line, gauge conversion and doubling projects have been Rs 39,836 crore, which is the highest ever expenditure in the history of Indian Railways. "Expenditure by Railway for doubling projects alone in FY 2019-20 is Rs 22,689 crore, which is over nine times the average annual expenditure during 2009-14 (Rs 2,462 crore). Doubling commissioned in 2019-20 has been 1458 km, which is nearly four times of average annual commissioning achieved during 2009-14 (375 km/year)," added the press release.

The Ministry of Railways said that 15 super-critical projects have been commissioned. "Railways had prioritised its entire doubling project shelf super-critical projects based importance of the project, the status of progress, etc. With focused efforts, 15 critical projects of around 562 km length and costing Rs 5,622 Crore head have been completed and commissioned out of which 13 were commissioned in FY 2019-20," said the ministry.

The commissioning of important North East Projects -- 112 km long new line national project in Tripura, Agartala-Sabroom commissioned during the financial year 2019-20, 45 km long length doubling project from Lumding to Hojai completed and commissioned. In the financial year 2019-20, Railway electrification works have been completed on a total of 5,782 route km, out of which 4,378 route km have been commissioned on electric traction up to March 31, 2020.

The details of the projects completed and commissioned are 58.5 km long new line project from Thaiyat Hamira-Sanu in Rajasthan, 10.7 km long bypass line from Chhapra Gramin to Khairali in Bihar, 67.07 km long new line project from Rajgir-Hisua-Tilaiya including Islampur-Nateshar in Bihar. The other completed and commissioned projects are 47.72 km long super-critical doubling project from Hajipur-Ramdayalu Nagar in Bihar, 320.04 km long gauge conversion project from Jaipur-Ringus-Sikar-Churu and Sikar-Loharu in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Some other projects completed and commissioned are 113 km long new line port connectivity project in Andhra Pradesh connecting with Krishnapatnam port. In Uttar Pradesh, 55.47 km long doubling from Meerut-Muzaffarnagar, in Madhya Pradesh, 2-km long bypass line named Jukhei Chord line, bypassing Katni yard. In West Bengal, 1.67 km long doubling project named New Alipore-Mile 5B in the Sub-urban area of Sealdah of West Bengal, in Maharashtra, 1.025 km long-pending bypass connectivity line named Daund Chord line on Daund-Manmad route in Maharashtra were completed.

In Chhattisgarh, 42.57 km long new line coal project from Kharsia-Korichhapar, 19 km long coal project named Bakhtiyarpur-Barh in Bihar for facilitating the coal movement to Barh NTPC thermal power-house, and 7.25 km long super-critical doubling project from Andul-Baltikuri in West Bengal were completed. Some more projects completed and commissioned are 81.43 km long super-critical doubling project in Maharashtra named Mudkhed-Parbhani, 7 km long doubling project in Madhya Pradesh named Sontalai-Bagratawa, 25 km long supercritical doubling project in Madhya Pradesh named Itarsi-Budhni.

Eight kilometres long super-critical doubling project in UP named Billi-Chopan, 34 km long super-critical fourth line doubling project in Haryana and Delhi named Tuglakabad-Palwal, 41 km long super-critical doubling project in Andhra Pradesh named Kaluru-Guntakal, and 44.92 km long super-critical doubling project from Lumding to Hojai in Assam have been completed. (ANI)