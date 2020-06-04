Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increased Indian investments in France in 2019: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:11 IST
Increased Indian investments in France in 2019: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

Significantly ramping up investments in France, 18 Indian firms decided to invest there in 2019, taking the total number of companies from India with a presence in the European country to 120, a French Embassy statement said on Thursday. The Embassy cited the 'Business France's 2019 Annual Report on Foreign Investment in France' which was discussed on Wednesday in a video conference held by the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, along with Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of State attached to the Minister of Economy and Finance Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

"Indian investors, aware of France's new position, have significantly increased their investment in France," the Embassy said in a statement. "In 2019, 18 Indian companies decided to invest/re-invest in France, creating or maintaining two times more jobs than in 2018, bringing the total number of Indian companies in France to more than 120, with a global employment level of 8,000 jobs," it said. Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain said, "I am proud to see increasing Indian investments in France, and impressed by their value addition as they often involve decision-making centres, production/manufacturing operations and logistics." "The strong presence of Indian businessmen at major events in France shows how attractive France is for India. The participation of a dozen Indian CEOs during the visit of the French President to Reunion Island on October 23, 2019 and the participation of seven eminent Indian CEOs at Choose France, on January 20, 2020 at Versailles bear witness to this," Lenain said. The French government's decisive reforms over the past three years and growing foreign investor confidence – particularly from India – have enabled France to rank as the top FDI destination in Europe, he said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland rejects proposed EU recovery package in current form

Finlands government said on Thursday it would reject the European Commissions proposed package for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in its current form.The 27 European Union member states are due to discuss on June 19 the EU executive...

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in August, was on Thursday cancelled by the sports world governing body in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, days after the unveiling of a revised calendar. The tournament, set from...

Police: NYPD officer ambushed, man who stabbed him shot

A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed Wednesday in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police said, setting off a struggle in which the assailant was shot and two other off...

Increased Indian investments in France in 2019: Report

Significantly ramping up investments in France, 18 Indian firms decided to invest there in 2019, taking the total number of companies from India with a presence in the European country to 120, a French Embassy statement said on Thursday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020