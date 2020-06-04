Heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat due to cyclone

Several parts of Gujarat received copious rain during the last 24 hours due the severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which brushed past the state's southern coast without causing large-scale damage on Wednesday. As predicted by the Meteorological Centre here, parts of south Gujarat along with the Saurashtra region received considerable rain during the last 24 hours.

In a release on Thursday, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said Dharampur taluka of Valsad district received 78 mm of rainfall, the highest in Gujarat. Dharampur was followed by Ahwa taluka of Dang district (75 mm), Nizar of Tapi (65), Subir of Dang (60), Waghai of Dang (46), Kotda-Sangani of Rajkot (36), Kaprada of Valsad (36) and Thangadh of Surendranagar district (31), it said.

During the day, light to moderate showers were reported from several districts, including Amreli, Bhavnagar and Kutch.