Maha: Three murders reported in Nagpur in 24 hours

At least three persons were killed in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday. Vaibhav Matre (35), a resident of Hudkeshwar, was killed by two unidentified men at Padole Lawn in Hudkeshwar police station area on Thursday evening, deputy commissioner of police zone IV Nirmala Devis said.

The accused stabbed Matre to death before fleeing the scene, she said, adding that a case of murder has been registered in this regard. In another incident, 24-year-old Kartik Sarwe was attacked by unidentified assailants in Rana Pratap Nagar police station area at 2.30 pm on Thursday, an official said.

The victim, who worked as a technician, was passing through Gopal Nagar area on his motorcycle, when two bike- borne men bludgeoned him to death with a rod, he said. The killing may have been a fallout of a love affair, the official said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the accused.

Local goon Annu Thakur (22) was killed in a similar attack at Yashodhara Nagar late on Wednesday night, police said. Three residents of Kundhalal Gupta Nagar were arrested for allegedly smashing Thakur's head with a boulder over some old enmity, an official said.