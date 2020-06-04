Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Rajouri

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:33 IST
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, sources said
The Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district on Thursday following specific information about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there, they said
As per the reports, two-three terrorists are likely trapped, the sources said. One of them has been reportedly killed in the encounter, they said, adding the operation is on.