Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Rajouri

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, sources said

The Army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Kalakote belt of the district on Thursday following specific information about the presence of infiltrating terrorists there, they said

As per the reports, two-three terrorists are likely trapped, the sources said. One of them has been reportedly killed in the encounter, they said, adding the operation is on.