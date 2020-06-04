These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:42 IST
LGD21 UP-COURT-BABRI Babri demolition: BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, five others appear before CBI court Lucknow: BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti and four other accused appeared before a special CBI court in the Babri demolition case here on Thursday.
DES48 HR-VIRUS-CASES One more patient dies as Haryana reports another record daily spike in virus cases Chandigarh: A coronavirus patient died in Haryana on Thursday as the state reported another record daily spike with 327 more people testing positive, taking the infection tally beyond 3,000. DEL30 HR-VIRUS-DOCTOR Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19, daughter test positive for coronavirus Chandigarh: Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19 control programme, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, and his daughter, who is also a doctor, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, Rohtak's Chief Medical Officer said. . DEL85 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES With 367 fresh cases, UP's coronavirus tally crosses 9,000-mark; death toll 245 (Eds: Adds details) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 fatalities with 15 deaths taking the toll to 245 even as the tally of cases crossed the 9,000-mark on Thursday. .
DES31 PB-VIRUS-COUNT 39 more people test positive in Punjab; COVID tally rises to 2,415 Chandigarh: Punjab continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with 39 people testing positive on Thursday, pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 2,415. . DEL22 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 68 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan; infection tally reaches 9,720 Jaipur: Rajasthan on Thursday reported 68 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 9,720. .
DES4 UP-MIGRANT-DEATH Gujarat returnee workers dies in UP, samples sent for COVID-19 test Banda (UP): A migrant worker who returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat died at a health facility here on Thursday, officials said. . DES5 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-COPS Noida: 2 cops test COVID-19 positive Noida (UP): Two more Uttar Pradesh Police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. .
DES10 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Two die of COVID in U'khand as infection count rises to 1,145 Dehradun: Two coronavirus patients died while the infection numbers in Uttarakhand rose to 1,145 with 60 fresh cases, a health bulletin said on Thursday. . DES17 UKD-VIRUS-RAWAT U'khand govt announces Rs 1 lakh relief for kin of virus victims Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of those who die of COVID-19 in the state. .
DES20 JK-VIRUS-DEATH 60-yr-old Srinagar resident dies of COVID-19, toll in J-K rises to 35 Srinagar: A 60-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died here on Thursday, raising the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 35, officials said. . DES21 HP-VIRUS-CASES 10 new coronavirus cases in Himachal, 17 cured, tally 370 Shimla: Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state tally to 370, officials said. .
DES23 HP-CM-BINDAL Bindal quit on moral grounds as he was close to one in dubious audio clip: HP CM Shimla: Himachal's BJP president Rajeev Bindal quit on moral grounds as he was close to one of the persons figuring in the audio clip over the purported demand of a bribe by a state's Health Department from a Punjab's private firms' executive, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. . DES8 HP-CONG-HEALTH-SCAM Himachal Cong seeks white paper on purchase of health equipment Shimla: The Himachal Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper from the state government and a probe by a sitting HC judge into allegations of corruption in the purchase of health equipment.
