J&K L-G assures all help to sarpanches from Kashmir valley

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:48 IST
Beginning his outreach programme in Kashmir valley, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday interacted with representatives of block development committee chairpersons and sarpanches of the region through video conference and assured them all help from the administration. Amid the COVID-19 challenges, Murmu has met 12 delegations including Kashmiri Pandits, PoK displaced persons, West Pakistan refugees, Valmikis, Gurkhas, Rajputs, SC-ST communities, youth and Gujjars during the last fortnight.

In the latest meeting, a delegation of BDC chairpersons and sarpanches from Kashmir division led by Gulam Mohideen Sof and Gulam Hassan Panzoo apprised the L-G of various issues regarding their rights and protocol, coordination with various departments, security cover on threat perception basis and official accommodation, an official spokesman said. They also raised the issues of desilting irrigation channels, extension of PMAY benefits to the deserving beneficiaries and construction of border bunkers, he said.

The delegation complimented the UT administration for adept handling of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. The Lt Governor, during the interaction, assured the delegation of full support of the government in protecting their legitimate rights and entitlements and further urged them to continue working towards empowering the common masses.

Meanwhile, a public delegation headed by Advocate Shah Mohd expressed their gratitude to the Government of India and J&K administration for introducing a new domicile law in the UT. The delegation put forth various demands related to the welfare of SC-STs and OBCs including reservation in promotions, representation in J&K socially and educationally backward classes commission, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, tribal sub-plan and streamlining of Gujjar-Bakarwal hostels, the spokesman said.

They further drew the L-G's attention towards the issue of posting local tribal officers in the district administration of predominantly tribal areas of Poonch-Rajouri. Murmu gave a patient hearing to the delegation and observed that the government is committed towards the welfare of every section of the society.

"A comprehensive mechanism has been rolled out for the revision of recruitment rules and proper implementation of reservation roster, he added. He further assured the delegation that all the genuine issues raised by them would be addressed on priority", the spokesman further said..

