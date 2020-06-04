Left Menu
Rainy Thursday in Mumbai in cyclone's aftermath

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:52 IST
The island city and suburban areas of Mumbai received nearly 50-mm of rain in eight hours on Thursday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said. The rain followed Cyclone Nisarga which made landfall in neighbouring Raigad district on Wednesday.

Colaba weather station recorded 49.6 mm rain while Santacruz station recorded 47 mm rain between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. Due to heavy rain between 9 to 11 am that coincided with high tide, some low-lying areas like Kings Circle, Hindmata, Wadala BPT Colony, Mankhurd Railway station witnessed water logging.

BEST spokesperson said that it diverted the special buses on several routes due to water-logging on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road at Kings Circle. The BMC said that it received six complaints of plaster collapse in houses -- two from Island City and four from Western suburbs -- but no reports of anyone getting injured.

70 incidents of tree fall -- 29 from Island city, 21 from eastern suburbs and 20 from western -- suburbs were reported on Thursday, said the BMC statement. Quoting Colaba Observatory, the BMC predicted light to medium rains in the city and suburbs on Friday.

