Over 13,000 mobiles running on same IMEI, FIR registered against company in UP's Meerut
Over 13,000 mobile phones in the country are running on the same International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), the Meerut Police said.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:27 IST
Over 13,000 mobile phones in the country are running on the same International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), the Meerut Police said.
An FIR has been registered by Cyber Cell of Meerut zone against the mobile phone manufacturing company in the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)