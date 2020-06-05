Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team visits cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 11:31 IST
Central team visits cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal

A central team on Friday visited several areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. The seven-member team, headed by Joint Secretary (Cyber and Information Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anuj Sharma, arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening on a three-day visit.

The team was divided into two groups and while one is visiting Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas, the other went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas. The central team is likely to conduct aerial survey and ground assessment.

They will also be visiting Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district, and Hingalganj and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, an official said. On Saturday, the inter-ministerial team will meet Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha along with other senior officials of the state government before leaving for the national capital, he said.

The cyclone left 98 people dead and caused large-scale destruction to property in several districts of south Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore due to the cyclone.

During his visit to the cyclone-hit areas on May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance relief of Rs 1,000 crore for the state, which was then released by the Centre..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

68 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 9,930

68 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,930 on Friday, said the State Health Department. The total cases include 2,555 active cases and 213 deaths.Meanwhile, t...

Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,608, the state health department said. After these new cases cropped up, the total number of active cases stands at 1,117.India registered its highes...

Tennis-German Becker does not rule out a return to coaching

German tennis great Boris Becker, who previously worked with reigning world number one Novak Djokovic, has not ruled out a return to coaching, the six-time Grand Slam champion said. During his stint with Becker, Djokovic won six Grand Slam ...

China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020