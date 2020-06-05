'Coexisting with nature is India's approach to protect biodiversity': Union Minister Muraleedharan on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day on Friday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, said that "coexisting with nature" is India's approach to protecting biodiversity and urged people to adopt a sustainable way of life. "India contributes to 8 per cent of the global biodiversity with just 2.5 per cent of the land. Coexisting with every creature and living being in the whole universe is our approach to protect biodiversity," said the minister.

He, along with his wife, planted a sapling at his residence in the national capital. The Union Minister also called upon people to take a pledge to protect the environment by adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

"We must teach our children to establish a symbiotic relationship with nature and protect it," he added. ( ANI)