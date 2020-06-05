Take pledge to conserve biodiversity: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday appealed to the people to take a pledge to respect nature. Extending greetings on World Environment Day, Soren called for creating a green Jharkhand for the future generations.

Let us take a pledge to conserve biodiversity, respect the nature and protect forest cover for the generation next, he said, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office. He also urged the people to plant saplings and nurture them till they become trees.

We have always been there for protecting the environment. Playing with the nature is disastrous for human life, Soren told reporters late on Thursday..