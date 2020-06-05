Left Menu
SASSA offices in KZN temporarily shut down due to COVID-19

According to the KZN SASSA’s spokesperson, Sandy Godlwana, the three local offices are the Mandeni, Ladysmith and Midlands District offices.

05-06-2020
“The Department of Health has been requested to test all affected officials and while awaiting the results, these officials will be in self-isolation,” she said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

"The Department of Health has been requested to test all affected officials and while awaiting the results, these officials will be in self-isolation," she said.

Management has also arranged for the decontamination of the district and local offices concerned.

"It is against this background that the offices had to close."

Godlwana is advising clients who utilise the SASSA Midlands District and Ladysmith local offices to use the eZakheni local office, while the Mandeni customers are encouraged to visit the Stanger local office for all social grants applications or services.

She said patron clients will be informed as soon as the offices have re-opened.

For enquiries, clients can contact the SASSA toll-free number on 0800 601 011 or 033 846 3400.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

