Following are the top stories at 2 pm: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,26,770 with record spike of 9,851 cases; death toll 6,348 New Delhi: India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry. DEL3 BIZ-LD MUBADALA-JIO Reliance strikes 6th deal, sells 1.85 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.60 cr to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of 1.85 per cent stake in its digital unit to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala for Rs 9,093.60 crore, the sixth deal in as many weeks that will inject a combined Rs 87,655.35 crore in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to help it pare debt. DEL10 ENV-WED 2020 World Environment Day: Centre launches programme to increase forest cover in urban areas New Delhi: There is a need to increase forest cover in urban areas to create and enhance their lung capacities, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday at an event to mark World Environment Day virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL18 MEA-JAISHANKAR-UN India spells out priorities for UNSC seat campaign; EAM says country can play positive role amid testing times New Delhi: India on Friday laid out the priorities of its campaign to secure an elected seat on the UN Security Council with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that the country can play a "positive global role" at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic and its grave economic repercussions will test the world like never before. DEL1 PM-ENVIRONMENT DAY Reiterate pledge to preserve biodiversity: PM on World Environment Day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for collective efforts to ensure that the planet becomes a better place for future generations.

BOM1 MH-CYCLONE-DAMAGE Calm after storm: Long road to recovery for cyclone-hit people Alibaug: Roofless houses, collapsed walls, uprooted trees and despair on faces of people - all these collectively tell the story of devastation and misery caused by the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' that battered coastal villages of Maharashtra's Raigad district. By Dnyanesh Chavan BOM5 GJ-MLA-LD RESIGN Another Gujarat Congress MLA resigns ahead of RS polls Ahmedabad: In a fresh jolt to the Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, its MLA Brijesh Merja on Friday resigned from the Assembly membership, becoming the third legislator of the opposition party to quit this week. CAL2 WB-CYCLONE-CENTRAL TEAM Central team visits cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal Kolkata: A central team on Friday visited several areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

CAL3 OD-JAGANNATH Lord Jagannth's bathing rituals held sans devotees, social distancing, masks tossed aside Puri: For the first time in living memory, Lord Jagannath's annual Snan Purnima rituals were held at the 12th century shrine in this seaside pilgrim town on Friday in the absence of devotees due to the lockdown curbs but priests did not wear masks and disregarded social distancing norms. MDS3 KL-ELEPHANT-LD ARREST Elephant death case: One arrested, efforts on to nab more accused, says Forest minister Palakkad: In a major breakthrough in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, one person was arrested on Friday.

FOREIGN FGN12 CHINA-INDIA-TALKS China says committed to properly resolve border standoff with India ahead of key military talks Beijing: China on Friday said that it is committed to properly resolve the "relevant issue" with India ahead of the key talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials on Saturday to end the border standoff. By K J M Varma FGN10 VIRUS-LD PAK Pak reports record 4,896 infections, COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,838 Islamabad: Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to 89,249 on Friday after a record 4,896 new infections were detected in the country, while the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 1,838, according to the health ministry. By Sajjad Hussain