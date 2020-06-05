MNM launches people's movement to cater to COVID-19 hotspot Chennai

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday launched 'Naame Theervu' (We are the solution), a peoples' movement to help this city, one of the top COVID-19 hotspots in the country with over 18,000 cases. The initiative would address people's health issues, especially when they would step out of their houses post lockdown and aims to transform Chennai into a COVID-19-free safe zone.

The veteran actor, who enrolled himself as the first member of the programme, which seeks the participation of Chennaiites, said the initiative would resurrect Chennai that nurtured the dreams of many people, including himself into a reality. "With your participation and people's contribution, we can seek a simple solution to every problem. This is putting into action the thought that has fuelled us through such tough times. We are creating an army of volunteers who will find solutions to people's problems," he said addressing reporters through a virtual press conference.

About 25 to 30 doctors have been roped in for the initiative and more would join, Haasan said and appealed to NGOs and all like-minded persons to join his movement. Medical assistance, safety equipment, sanitisers, food and ration would be provided to those requiring them, he said.

Sanitiser dispensers would be kept at places where people gather in large numbers and masks would be distributed to the people by the volunteers under the initiative. Noting that protecting people who step out of their houses after nearly 60-days lockdown was of paramount importance, he said, "This is a movement by the people and for the people for a better tomorrow. Chennai is known as medical capital, it should not become a capital for Coronavirus." "All of us have been fighting to save our world to turn green. And today we have another fight on our hands, to turn our city Chennai a different green. This is our initiative to change Chennai from red to a green, safe zone," he said.

But for the selfless persons who provided essentials to the displaced during the lockdown, hunger and poverty would have claimed more lives than Coronavirus, he opined. Those having problems or wish to volunteer could contact on the dedicated phone number - 6369811111, he said.

As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu has a total of 27,256 positive cases of Coronavirus, with Chennai accounting for the lion's share of infections with 18,693 people..