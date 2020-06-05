Left Menu
Two men held for illegal liquor sale in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:02 IST
Two men were arrested for illegal sale of liquor here and 531 cases registered for violation of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, police said on Friday. Following a tip-off, when police personnel were monitoring a street under RK Nagar police limits here, two men -aged 30 and 32- were found illegally selling liquor bottles.

They were arrested and sent to jail after a court remanded them to judicial custody, police said adding 52 liquor bottles of 180 ml quantity each were seized. Barring Chennai and a string of suburbs falling under nearbyChengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram,liquor stores are open in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

From 6 am on Thursday till 6 am today, as many as 531 cases have been registered here for violation of section 144 CrPc and 18 two-wheelers and nine autos seized..

