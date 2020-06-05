Two men held for illegal liquor sale in Chennai

Two men were arrested for illegal sale of liquor here and 531 cases registered for violation of section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, police said on Friday. Following a tip-off, when police personnel were monitoring a street under RK Nagar police limits here, two men -aged 30 and 32- were found illegally selling liquor bottles.

They were arrested and sent to jail after a court remanded them to judicial custody, police said adding 52 liquor bottles of 180 ml quantity each were seized. Barring Chennai and a string of suburbs falling under nearbyChengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram,liquor stores are open in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

From 6 am on Thursday till 6 am today, as many as 531 cases have been registered here for violation of section 144 CrPc and 18 two-wheelers and nine autos seized..