Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC refuses to stay online classes in state

Kerala High Court has refused to stay online classes being conducted by schools in the state in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:46 IST
Kerala HC refuses to stay online classes in state
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court has refused to stay online classes being conducted by schools in the state in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A parent had approached the High Court seeking directions to the state government and Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to stop online classes till all students in the state are provided with the technological facilities to attend such classes.

A single-judge bench of Justice CS Dias after recording the submission observed that it does not find any exigency to grant an interim order at this stage. In her petition, CC Girija, contended that children, especially from the remote areas and those belonging to ST/SC and economically backward communities, are being discriminated against as they have been not provided with the facilities to access the virtual classes.

Therefore, these should not be continued untill all students are provided with the facilities, she submitted before the court. Kerala government, on the other hand, submitted that all the necessary facilities would be provided to students before commencing regular online classes, which the government hopes to commence by June 14, 2020.

It said that the online mode is introduced only to ensure that students do not miss out on classes, as regular classes cannot be commenced due to pandemic. Also, the online classes are in a downloadable format, which can be compiled together and shown to students who have missed out on classes, the state submitted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Creator of term 'misogynoir' sees power in #hashtag activism

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, June 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A U.S. academic who coined the term misogynoir for discrimination against black women said hashtags like BlackLivesMatter are helping activists to use social media to mobilise...

Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM announces Rs 100 crore emergency relief for Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced an emergency relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad due to the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga. In Raigad district, an immediate inquiry has been ordered into the damage caused by ...

Migrant family travels home on cycle cart, `rickshaw' now a reminder of tough times

Ramcharan says he will never part with the cycle cart on which he and eight members of his family pedalled home from Delhi to their village here. He will keep the rickshaw as a reminder of what they went through. The construction worker lo...

COVID-19 collaboration announced during India-Australia Leaders’ Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison MP, jointly announced a Special COVID-19 Collaboration in 2020 during an India-Australia Leaders Virtual Summit on 04 June 2020.Accordingly, Department of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020