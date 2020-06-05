Left Menu
Khattar directs deputy commissioners to intensify work on flood control schemes

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:47 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all deputy commissioners of the sate to intensify the work on the ongoing short-term schemes of flood control in the State." He also directed the DCs to personally visit the sites to ensure that these are completed well before the commencement of monsoon season.   Setting a target for the DCs, he directed that work on the schemes and other flood control measures, including desilting of both urban and rural drains, should be completed by June 20. Khattar gave these directions while presiding over a meeting with all deputy commissioners to review flood preparedness through video conference here on Thursday, an official statement said.

He took feedback from them about the progress of ongoing flood control works in their respective districts. At present, 143 short term schemes are being implemented in different districts of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 132.25 crore.

While directing the DCs to take up all flood control measures in their districts on priority basis, he said that they should personally visit the work site every week to see mselves the progress of work and ensure they are completed at the earliest. He also directed the DCs to ensure the strengthening of river banks especially in Yamunanagar and Karnal districts to avert flooding.

It was informed that out of the total 833 urban and rural drains in the state, 588 drains have been identified for cleaning. As 18 drains in the state are being managed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the railways, the deputy commissioners have been directed to coordinate with NHAI and the railways for the cleanliness of these drains.

It was also informed that about 522 temporary sites have been identified in the state where there is a possibility of water accumulation during monsoon. Adequate arrangement has been made to pump out excess water from these sites..

