UPSC to issue revised schedule of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests

The Union Public Service Commission held a special meeting today to review the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the opening of lockdown and progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States, the Commission decided to issue a revised schedule of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests (RTs). Details of the revised calendar of Examinations/ RTs have been published on the UPSC website.

The Commission also decided to resume personality tests for the remaining candidates of Civil Services Examination 2019 from 20th July 2020. Candidates will be informed individually.

Recruitment Test for the posts of EO/AO in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization earlier scheduled to be held on October 04, 2020, has been deferred. New date for the conduct of this RT will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of issue of the calendar of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests for 2021.

