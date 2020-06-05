14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland; tally mounts to 94

Fourteen more people, all Chennai returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 94, officials said on Friday. "Fourteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours out of 235 samples tested. All the samples tested were from Chennai returnees," Minister for Health and Family Welfare S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

The patients, who belong to Peren district, were under quarantine in government facilities in Dimapur since their return to the state in a Shramik Special train on May 22, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, Nyan Kikon, said. All of them are under 30 years of age and asymptomatic at present, he said, adding, that they are being treated at a COVID-19 hospital in Dimapur.

Dimapur accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland with 71 testing positive. No death or recovery has so far been reported in the state since the first COVID-19 case was detected on May 25, sources said.

Nagaland has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases after the return of a large number of people from other states..