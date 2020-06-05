Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland; tally mounts to 94

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:50 IST
14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland; tally mounts to 94

Fourteen more people, all Chennai returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 94, officials said on Friday. "Fourteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours out of 235 samples tested. All the samples tested were from Chennai returnees," Minister for Health and Family Welfare S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

The patients, who belong to Peren district, were under quarantine in government facilities in Dimapur since their return to the state in a Shramik Special train on May 22, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, Nyan Kikon, said. All of them are under 30 years of age and asymptomatic at present, he said, adding, that they are being treated at a COVID-19 hospital in Dimapur.

Dimapur accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland with 71 testing positive. No death or recovery has so far been reported in the state since the first COVID-19 case was detected on May 25, sources said.

Nagaland has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases after the return of a large number of people from other states..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

India set to reopen temples, malls but no sprinkling of holy water

India will throw open shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week, officials said, even though coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest daily rate than at any time in the past thr...

Exiled Thai activist abducted in Cambodia, rights group says

Unknown gunmen abducted a Thai political activist in Cambodias capital, rights advocates said on Friday, the latest in a series of mysterious disappearances of Southeast Asian dissidents living in exile.Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was bundle...

COVID-19: DMK MLA's health sees improvement

The health condition of a DMK legislator, who was put on ventilator after he tested positive for coronavirus days ago, has improved and the government has assured all support to a private hospital for his treatment, authorities said on Frid...

Tripura's axed school teachers seek government help

An association of school teachers of Tripura, who recently lost their jobs, on Friday appealed to the state government to provide them relief for sustenance during the lockdown. They were granted a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 35,000 by the gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020