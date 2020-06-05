Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major reshuffle in MHA media wing; Nitin Wakankar is new spokesperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:14 IST
Major reshuffle in MHA media wing; Nitin Wakankar is new spokesperson

Almost the entire team looking after media at the strategic Home Ministry has been shifted and a fresh one led by senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Nitin D Wakankar was appointed on Friday, officials said. Wakankar replaces Vasudha Gupta, who has been shifted to Director General of the fact check unit working under the Press Information Bureau.

Wakankar, a Director General (DG) rank officer, has been shifted to the MHA from the Bureau of Outreach and Communications of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) where he was serving as the Director General. The reason for the transfer was not known immediately.

A 1989 batch IIS officer, Wakankar has served as spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) besides having two stints as Deputy Press Secretary with Presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil. He has also served as spokesperson of the Defence Ministry and also headed Mumbai region in various capacities during his career.

Rajkumar, another senior IIS officer, has been appointed in the media wing of the MHA as Additional Director General (ADG), according to an order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Praveen Kavi, a Deputy Director, has been appointed in the media wing of the MHA. He has served in MHA earlier as well.

Amandeep Yadav, an Assistant Director, has also been appointed in the media wing of the MHA, the order said. Two Deputy Director rank officials, Virat Majboor and Harit Shelat, have been shifted from the MHA media wing to All India Radio and Directorate of the Publication Division respectively.

Ankur Lahoty, an Assistant Director, has been appointed in Doordarshan (News), the order said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

UK official says need to work intensively with EU into July on trade deal

Britain needs to work intensively into July with the EU to make progress in trade talks, and negotiations cannot drag on into October, a senior British negotiating official said on Friday.October is too late for us to do this, the official ...

India set to reopen temples, malls but no sprinkling of holy water

India will throw open shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week, officials said, even though coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest daily rate than at any time in the past thr...

Exiled Thai activist abducted in Cambodia, rights group says

Unknown gunmen abducted a Thai political activist in Cambodias capital, rights advocates said on Friday, the latest in a series of mysterious disappearances of Southeast Asian dissidents living in exile.Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, was bundle...

COVID-19: DMK MLA's health sees improvement

The health condition of a DMK legislator, who was put on ventilator after he tested positive for coronavirus days ago, has improved and the government has assured all support to a private hospital for his treatment, authorities said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020