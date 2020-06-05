Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Delhi admin comes out with new strategy, forms teams for effective monitoring of COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:44 IST
West Delhi admin comes out with new strategy, forms teams for effective monitoring of COVID-19 cases

With an aim to effectively deal with the spread of COVID-19, the West Delhi administration has set up a dedicated call centre and constituted several teams as part of its new strategy to contain the dreaded virus. According to the plan, the staff deployed at the control room will make at least one call to each COVID-19 patient for counselling and to know his or her well-being for the initial five days from the date the patient is found positive.

In a circular, Additional District Magistrate (West) Dharmendra Kumar said the call centre will also attend to people's queries related to the COVID-19 situation. He said action should be taken within six hours through field-level teams such as medical teams, "Corona Foot Warriors" and officials deployed in containment zones.

"Corona Foot Warriors" have been asked to survey their respective areas and create awareness, the circular stated. Executive magistrates will make regular visit to containment zones and supervise activities being executed by the field staff.

Executive magistrates will also have the responsibility to coordinate with the chief district medical officer, quarantine centres and hospitals, Kumar said in the circular. The chief district medical officer has been given the task of works related to testing, regular monitoring of home quarantine people and admission of patients to hospital in the West district.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the city''s COVID-19 tally past the 25,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 650. The highest single-day spike of 1,513 cases in the national capital was recorded on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drownin...

Five fresh coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry, overall tally crosses 100

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 62. The total number of patients in the union territory which was 99 on Thursday crossed the 100 mark with t...

Centre allocates over Rs 247 crore as GST compensation: Bedi

Puducherry, June 5 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said the Centre has issued an order to release Rs 247.75 crore to the Union territory as GST goods and services tax compensation for December 2019 and January-Feb...

JD(S) MLAs unanimously want Deve Gowda to contest for RS

JDS legislators are of the unanimous opinion that party supremo H D Deve Gowda should contest Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for June 19, his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday. He said the party legislators also feel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020