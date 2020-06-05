Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ordinance on allowing farmers to sell outside mandis as violative of federal structure: Pb CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:54 IST
Ordinance on allowing farmers to sell outside mandis as violative of federal structure: Pb CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday dubbed the ordinance on allowing farmers to sell outside mandis as "violative" of the federal structure and said this would damage the state as the ordinance is being forced on it. The chief minister also warned that it could pave the way for disbanding the minimum support price regime as well as the foodgrain procurement regime, triggering unrest among the state's farmers.

"It is a violative of the federal structure," Singh said while replying to a question on the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 passed by the Centre. "It is being forced on Punjab and it will damage our state," he added during a video conference with the media here.

Singh said that the Centre should have consulted the states, including Punjab, before coming out with this ordinance. The chief minister said Punjab will fight any steps on part of the central government to "weaken" the federal structure of the country through such direct and detrimental interference in the well-established agriculture produce marketing system of the state.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday had approved the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 to allow barrier-free trade in agriculture produce outside the notified APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) mandis. It proposes to bar state governments from imposing taxes on sale and purchase of farm produce undertaken outside the mandis and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce at remunerative prices.

Such a measure shall severely and adversely impact the food security of the nation, which Punjab's hard working and selfless farmers have sustained ever since the green revolution, he said. Pointing out that the federal structure of India envisages well-defined roles and responsibilities for the Centre and the states, the CM said that under the constitutional framework, agriculture is a state subject, and the Union government has no powers to make any legislation to deal with the dynamics of agricultural production, marketing and processing. These are state matters which individual states are best placed to handle and manage, he said.  The chief minister said that the Centre's habit of taking sudden decisions and forcing them on states, without taking their views into account, was "violative" of the very federal framework of the state.

Singh said that such actions of the Union government during the COVID pandemic crisis can have serious economic, social and law and order consequences. The farmers will not gain but actually suffer at the hands of traders due to the legislative change, he said. He further pointed out that the Centre had not even created any dispute redressal mechanism, and not consulted the state governments, which would be left to handle the consequences of this hasty action. The chief minister said that far from ushering in an era of much-needed reforms in agriculture, the announcements are in fact a clear and concerted design to "undermine" the systems and processes that are holding the sector together.

Citing the well-oiled agriculture produce marketing system in Punjab, Singh said it had served the state well, standing the test of time for 60 years. "Why are you demolishing it," he asked. He further said it will also hit mandi boards financially.

The state has in place a well-developed state-of-the-art infrastructure, both for open marketing of produce and its seamless transportation from the farm gates to mandis and godowns. The chief minister said the state government has already made necessary amendments to the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961 to provide for setting up of regulated mandis even in the private sector for specific produce. As such, there is no further need of a central law to interfere with the already well established marketing system in Punjab, asserted Singh.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Thousands of miles from the protests that have swept the United States, Black Lives Matter has become a rallying cry for pro-Papuan activists in Indonesia, provoking questions about accusations of deep-seated racism.Indonesian social media ...

FACTBOX-Where are people around the world protesting over George Floyd?

The killing of black man George Floyd in the United States, with a white policemans knee on his neck, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality. Here are some of the latest demonstrations planned outside the United State...

Larsen & Toubro Q4 consolidated Q4 net profit down 4% at Rs 3,430 crore

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Friday posted a 4.36 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,430.10 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,586.48 cr...

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drownin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020