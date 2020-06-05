Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constable rapes woman in Odisha

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:42 IST
Constable rapes woman in Odisha

A physically challenged woman has been allegedly raped by a constable in Mayurbhanj district, police said. The crime took place on Thursday night when the 19- year-old woman was alone at her residence.

While her mother had gone to her parents house at Jashipur, her father, also a police constable, was on COVID-19 duty at Baripada. The police has registered a case under section 376 and 511 of IPC against the constable.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police Smit Parmar has ordered suspension of the constable from his service. The medical examination of both the accused and the victim was conducted at a government hospital, the police said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladeshi courts freeing child suspects due to virus risk

Authorities in Bangladesh have been releasing hundreds of children suspected of committing mostly petty crimes as they try to keep the coronavirus from spreading in overcrowded detention centers, officials said Friday. The orders for their ...

Trump calls for shift in coronavirus strategy to allow for end to lockdowns

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a shift in strategy against the coronavirus pandemic to focus resources on protecting high-risk populations as he pushes for a total end to stay-at-home orders in states throughout the countr...

26 Nepali nationals stranded in Myanmar flown back home

As many as 26 Nepali nationals stranded in Myanmar due to the situation created by COVID-19 and sudden closure of flight services were flown back to Nepal on Friday morning. Myanmar Air Force aircraft brought the Nepali nationals late on Fr...

BJP using money power to be 'self-reliant' by luring other parties' MLAs: Congress

Amid reports of its MLAs in Gujarat quitting ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress on Friday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of allurements in Indian politics with its huge monetary power. Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020