Shah appeals everyone to preserve environment for better future

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:00 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to everyone to take a resolution to preserve the environment for a better future. Shah also said from time immemorial, India has a rich tradition and deep knowledge about nature conservation.

"Different ways of worshipping and preserving the environment are intrinsic to our culture. On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us resolve to preserve our environment for a better tomorrow," he tweeted. World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.

