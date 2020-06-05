Left Menu
Military standoff in Ladakh: India, China agree to handle 'differences' through talks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India and China on Friday held diplomatic talks over their military standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to handle their "differences" through peaceful discussions while respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns, and aspirations, and not allow them to become disputes. The talks through video conferences were held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao.

Without directly referring to the military standoff, the External Affairs Ministry said the two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations including the current developments. "In this context, they recalled the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation," the MEA said in a statement. It said both sides agreed to resolve differences in accordance with guidance provided by leadership of two countries, in a reference to decisions taken at the two informal summits between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Both sides agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns, and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes," the MEA said. Troops of India and China are locked in a bitter military standoff in at least four areas in eastern Ladakh for a month.

