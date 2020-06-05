Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal; count rises to 44

Two fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to 44 on Friday, a senior health official said. Of the 44 cases, 43 are active and were reported in the last 12 days, he said.

The new patients are from Namsai and Changlang districts and they had recently returned from other parts of the country, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) L Jampa said. Arunachal Pradesh's first coronavirus patient was discharged from a hospital in Lohit district on April 16.

Meanwhile, the Changlang district administration has imposed restrictions on inter-circle movement of people in Diyun, Miao and Bordumsa circles, except for medical emergencies and other exigencies, Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said in an order. The district has reported 29 COVID-19 cases, all returnees from other states, officials said.