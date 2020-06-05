Left Menu
22-year-old worker dies in wall collapse in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:27 IST
22-year-old worker dies in wall collapse in Mathura

A youth was killed while another is fighting for his life after a wall collapsed on them in Mohan Nagar area here on Friday, police said. The deceased identified as Bipin (22) is a resident of Kankor Mond in Bengalighat falling under Kotwali police station limits, they added.

The accident took place when they were digging the earth for laying a pipeline for a government project. After a part of the mud wall fell on the duo, people rushed to help them out, police said. In spite of bringing in an earthmover to take out the mud, only one person was taken out alive while the other was found dead.

The injured man, whose identity is not yet know, received internal injuries and has been sent to a hospital for treatment while Bipin's body was sent for a post-mortem, police added. The project contractor who was overseeing the work is absconding, police further said, adding that a probe is on.

