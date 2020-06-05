Tripura celebrates World Environment Day, prepares one lakh bamboo saplings for planting

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with top officials of the state took part in a plantation drive at the civil secretariat complex here on Friday. The plantation drive, launched by the state forest department on Friday, shall continue for the entire month throughout the state which has more than 76 per cent of its geographical area covered under forest.

Speaking to reporters after planting the sapling, Deb said it is the duty of every citizen to keep the environment pollution free so that all have access to pure oxygen and the only way to do that is by planting more trees. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr Alind Rastogi and other top officials also planted saplings.

Rastogi said that the state Forest Department along will others has also prepared one lakh bamboo saplings in its nurseries. These bamboo saplings are to be planted phase-wise in its forest areas, which will create employment and income for the forest-dependent population. Bamboo is non-timber forest product (NTFP). (ANI)