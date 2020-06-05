Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's famous Zaveri Bazaar is now open with odd-even system

After getting nod from the Central and State governments, Asia's famous Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai is now open for people but with an odd-even system in place.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:24 IST
Mumbai's famous Zaveri Bazaar is now open with odd-even system
Kumar Jain, Vice President of the Mumbai Jewelers Association while speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After getting nod from the Central and State governments, Asia's famous Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai is now open for people but with an odd-even system in place. As per state government orders, shops in Zaveri Bazaar have been allowed to open, ensuring that social distancing norms are followed.

Under the banner of the Zaveri Bazaar's Wholesale Gold Jewellers Association, gold traders have been distributing sanitizing machines and all the safety and hygiene equipment to shopkeepers. According to the association's president Prakash Jain, as soon as the government gave the green signal, the jewellers body decided that no shop would be allowed to operate without following the necessary precautions.

Currently, 21 shops are opened in Zaveri Bazaar, one of which is the shop of Kumar Jain, who is the Vice President of the Mumbai Jewelers Association. "We have opened shops with very small stock. Currently, we are working with very few staff members. If the customer tries any jewellery item then it will be sanitized before and after they try it," he said.

"We are facing the effect of COVID-19 in our businesses as there are very few customers as well as labourers. We have increased our workers' allowance in response to this. Altogether, we are glad that the shops have opened after 75 days," he further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Electric skateboard-mounted trash collector among U.S. protest volunteers

As protesters chanted near the White House, Michael Piatschak leaned from his one-wheeled electric skateboard, extended a trash-grabbing claw and, like a raptor swooping on prey, snagged a plastic bag off the street and stuffed it into a sh...

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

North Korea on Friday threatened to permanently shut a liaison office with South Korea as it continued to condemn its rival for failing to prevent activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets across the border. The statement by North K...

Trump plans to open Atlantic sanctuary to commercial fishing -sources

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a proclamation on Friday that would open up a conservation area in the Atlantic Ocean to commercial fishing, according to two sources familiar with the plan. The proclamation would allow commercial...

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha seeks estimated amount of Rs 20,000 cr from Center for immediate restoration

The Odisha government has sought an estimated amount of Rs 20,000 crore from the Center to develop disaster resilient infrastructure and immediate restoration of damage caused by the cyclone Amphan. The seven-member Central Team that visite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020