Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K asks all staff to attend offices regularly from tomorrow, lower-rung employees not happy

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:46 IST
J-K asks all staff to attend offices regularly from tomorrow, lower-rung employees not happy

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Friday asked all its staff to attend work from June 6, from when it has decided to reopen offices regularly, drawing an angry reaction from lower-rung employees. A government order issued this evening said that those who are at higher risk due to the novel coronavirus viz. older employees, pregnant women and staff with underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public, the order said, adding the office management would facilitate work from home, wherever feasible. The order has been signed by Rhoit Sharma, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department.

The biometric attendance system shall continue to be suspended till further orders, the order said. It further said that routine issue of visitors and temporary office entry passes should be suspended and only those with proper permission of the officer they want to meet be allowed in after being properly screened.

All preventive measures prescribed by the Union health ministry to contain the spread of coronavirus should be followed at all times, it added. The order said that heads of the departments and offices shall ensure strict compliance to the instructions above. However, non-officer employees reacted sharply to the decision, alleging safety measures including availability of sanitisers and restricted entry of public is only for officers of the Indian Administrative Service and their counterparts from the state civil services (KAS).

A member of employees’ unions claimed that officers starting from the level of the chief secretary to IAS and KAS officers have put in place these safety mechanism for themselves but not for junior staff at their offices. "I am attending my office, where the head of the organisation has kept a big sanitiser (bottle) at the gate just outside her office, instead of at the gate of the office complex, because she is an officer. We are at risk. The government should first put in place safety measures for us", the employee said. There is no security arrangement at entry gates of office complexes to ensure that those coming with an appointment follow proper Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Ten teams named to We Play! Clutch Island event

We Play Esports announced 10 teams that have been invited into its We Play Clutch Island event, including five teams that will advance directly into the main event. The 10 CIS teams qualified for the June 16-28 online event through their Re...

Trump defies governor, heads to Maine where protesters await

US President Donald Trumps first trip to Maine as president was meant to showcase the administrations work to fight the coronavirus but it attracted hundreds of supporters and opponents of Trump who turned out Friday to demonstrate amid the...

UN report on terrorism reiterates what Pak PM publicly 'confessed': India

India on Friday said a recent report by the UN Security Council mentioning about Pakistan-based terror groups sending thousands of terrorists to Afghanistan is a reiteration of what Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly admitted. The ...

WRAPUP 3-Washington emblazons defiant 'Black Lives Matter' sign near White House

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday renamed a street in front of the White House Black Lives Matter Plaza and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Donald Trumps militaristic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020