Rs 1 lakh crore investment expected in Mangaon MIDC: Desai

Rs 1 lakh crore investment expected in Mangaon MIDC: DesaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:13 IST
Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Friday that investment worth Rs one lakh crore is expected at the proposed Mangaon MIDC in the Dighi Industrial area. The state cabinet recently approved setting up of a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation zone over 6,000 hectares of landin the Dighi industrial area which has been notified as part of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial corridor (DMIC).
Addressing a press conference, Desai said in South Raigad, 12,140 hectares of area was notified in 2011 for DMIC out of which 3,277 hectares area is now under the control of MIDC. The land for the acquisition of which no consent was given by farmers and that under the control of the forest department has already been excluded, he said.
The Mangaon MIDC was getting good response from investors, Desai said, adding that he had appealed pharma companies to invest in Raigad district and got favourable response from the sector. The minister also informed that 55,000 industrial units have resumed functioning and 13. 5 lakh workers have reported for work in different parts of the state since lockdown was eased.
