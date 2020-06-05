Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Online link to report issues related to containment zones, heath, sanitisation

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:25 IST
Noida: Online link to report issues related to containment zones, heath, sanitisation

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now online report grievances related to containment zones, sanitisation and other health issues for their speedy redressal, officials said on Friday. The public health grievance redressal system launched by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration can be accessed at https://t.co/WdpqaJk2d5.  The administration also put out a helpline number -- 1800419211 -- for patients who test COVID-19 positive at private laboratories.

"Covid reporting service for residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar. If any resident is found positive from private labs, they can contact our helpline number 18004192211, select option 1 and give details. A medical team will contact them immediately and do the needful," District Magistrate Suhas L Y tweeted, assuring 24×7 support. He also took to Twitter to announce the launch of the service and shared a link to the online form.

When checked by PTI, the link leads to a Google form which seeks basic information like resident's name, address, email id and phone number, an alternate phone number and Aadhaar card number. The form further seeks to know the "Greivance Category" and throws up five options when clicked -- Covid-related health issues, Covid-related sanitisation, police-related support, containment-zone related queries and non-Covid-related health issues. Once a user clicks on any of the five options, he or she can then report their problem.

"Residents can report the problems regarding containment zones, sanitisation, Covid care, etc. and respective teams will act on the problem as soon as possible," the district magistrate said. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit districts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district has recorded 570 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths so far, according to official figures..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Weightlifting-Three Russians' samples test positive for same banned substance - IWF

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF said on Friday that doping samples taken from three-time world weightlifting champion Nadezhda Evstyukhina and two other Russian weightlifters had tested positive for the same banned substance....

Bengal: In changed protocol, relatives can see body of COVID patient

The West Bengal health department on Friday said it has decided to allow relatives of a person who died due to coronavirus infection to see the body after following certain protocols. According to the protocol, family members of coronavirus...

UN agency: Iran violating all restrictions of nuclear deal

Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation of its deal with world powers, the United Nations atomic watchdog said on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported the finding in a co...

Ten teams named to We Play! Clutch Island event

We Play Esports announced 10 teams that have been invited into its We Play Clutch Island event, including five teams that will advance directly into the main event. The 10 CIS teams qualified for the June 16-28 online event through their Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020