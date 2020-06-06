Houses damaged, vehicles washed away in flash floods in J-K's Poonch
Some houses were damaged and several vehicles were washed away in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst that took place here in Dingla village in Poonch district on Friday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:25 IST
Some houses were damaged and several vehicles were washed away in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst that took place here in Dingla village in Poonch district on Friday. No casualties were reported due to flash floods.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening on Friday. IMD has predicted the same weather on Saturday.(ANI)
