Chaos in Taipei: Smoke Grenade and Knife Attack Shakes City Center

In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Taiwan's capital on Friday, at least nine individuals were injured after an indiscriminate smoke grenade and knife attack rocked the city's core. Reports suggest the suspect jumped from a building, possibly to evade capture, according to Taipei's Mayor, Chiang Wan-an.

The chaos began at Taipei Main subway station when the suspect hurled smoke grenades, causing panic among pedestrians. Local media outlets convey that the suspect boarded the subway, disembarking after one stop to continue his attack, tossing more grenades on the street and wielding a knife, threatening passersby before seeking refuge in a nearby shop, resulting in screams and fear.

The incident prompted statements from Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-ta who confirmed that one pedestrian had fallen into cardiac arrest following the attack, while others suffered from smoke-related injuries. Authorities are probing the suspect's background, with increased security measures now in place across train and subway stations island-wide. Police have yet to release a formal public statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)