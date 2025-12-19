Left Menu

Kerala High Court Halts Controversial Liquor Plant Project

The Kerala High Court has annulled a state government order allowing the creation of a liquor plant in Palakkad's Elappully village. The court revealed that significant factors supporting the decision were inaccurate. Despite the setback, the government can reconsider following appropriate protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday overturned a state government decision to permit a liquor plant in Elappully village, Palakkad district, identifying inaccuracies in the order's justification. The bench, composed of Justices Sathish Ninan and P Krishna Kumar, found that the order relied on erroneous factors and, consequently, quashed the approval.

The court observed that the proposed plant in Elappully Grama Panchayat was erroneously sanctioned for Kanjikode Panchayat. Additionally, the Kerala Water Authority initially consented to provide water but later retracted, which was crucial for the government's sanction. The Court's ruling responded to public interest litigations from local residents opposing the project's location.

Despite the ruling, the court allowed for a fresh government review if a new application was submitted correctly. Opposition leaders, including Congress's V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, welcomed the decision and criticized the lack of transparency in the government's process, citing environmental and water scarcity concerns. Conversely, State Excise Minister M B Rajesh maintained the government's integrity, attributing the court's decision to external retractions rather than illegality.

